With this “quick-action” grant R5DC will provide transit passes, transit training, and memberships to local health and wellness center to 50 low-income seniors, veterans and members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. This effort aims to reintegrate individuals into the community who may have been isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help communities within the region become more livable for people of all ages.

Ten people per county (Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena) will receive free bus tokens/ fares each month and a free health club membership to your closest facility for three months. Participant must live within the normal bus route boundaries.

For more information please contact Matt Kallroos via email at mkallroos@regionfive.org or via phone at 763-486-8637.

R5DC is one of only 244 grantees selected from across all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The AARP Community Challenge provides small grants to fund quick-action projects that can help communities become more livable for people of all ages. Applications are accepted for projects to improve public spaces, housing, transportation, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more.