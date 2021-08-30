The Wadena Class of 1961 joined together again for their 60th class reunion in June 2021.

Class members attending included: Donna Wendt-Greenwaldt, Darlene Buettner-Holte, Nancy Huffman-Lawson, Shaaron Olson-Wicht, Valera Olson-Klucas, Mary Ann Young-Bawden, Henrietta Borchart-Smith, Mary Huffman-WIlliams, Mary Braun-Lynk, Michael "Hoot" GIbson, Dale Stelzer, Ken Lawson, Darrell Manselle, Phil Geason, Barbara Sliter-Kane, Joe Wallevand, Susan Bundy-McComber, Bob Tubandt, Russ Lynk, Jim Neuerburg, Dennis Rude, Ray Uselman, John Sundby and Bob Miller.

The group spent time together at Rich Taggart's, Grandpa's Place in Wadena and the Wadena VFW. There were 92 in the graduating class and 24 attended this reunion.