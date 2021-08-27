Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for the month of September across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and over available at 20 locations, including Askov, Big Lake, Brainerd, Browerville, Deerwood, Foley, Hinckley, Little Falls, Milaca, Mora, Ogilvie, Pierz, Pillager, Rush City, Sandstone, Sartell, St. Cloud, Staples, Wadena and Willow River.

Check out these local options:

Wadena: Thursday, Sept. 9, 1 - 2 p.m. — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St SE.

Staples: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2 - 4 p.m. — Lakewood Health System (Main Campus parking lot near Farmer’s Market), 49725 Co Rd 83.

These meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.

Volunteer with Catholic Charities Senior Dining

Catholic Charities Senior Dining is in need of volunteers at congregate dining rooms, frozen meal distribution pop-up sites and delivering Meals on Wheels. Contact Annie Henriksen, volunteer coordinator, at 320-229-4590 or volunteer@ccstcloud.org. Learn more about Catholic Charities Volunteer program at ccstcloud.org/volunteer.