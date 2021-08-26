United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties, the First National Bank of Menahga, West Central Telephone and Sourcewell are helping kick off Imagination Library in Wadena County.

Imagination Library was started in 1995 by Dolly Parton as a book gifting program that sends age-appropriate books to children birth to 5 years old for free. Imagination Library promotes a path of learning success through fostering a love for reading, school readiness, larger vocabulary and higher reading scores, according to United Way. The program has also been in Otter Tail County with over 50,000 books delivered as of March 2021.

Wadena County residents are invited to visit one of three stops on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to register your child. The stops are:

Menahga: First National Bank from 10-11:30 a.m.

First National Bank from 10-11:30 a.m. Sebeka: West Central Telephone Association from noon to 1:30 p.m.

West Central Telephone Association from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wadena: Early Child Family Education at WDC elementary (door 7 on Dayton Avenue) from 2:30-4 p.m.

You can read more about the program on the United Way website.