Minnesota students, parents and school personnel can use a new app to provide tips about planned or threatened violence at a school. The app is called “See It, Say It, Send It.”

The Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will triage the tips, notify local law enforcement and assist as needed with the response to criminal activity.

The BCA will also work with the Minnesota School Safety Center, the Minnesota Department of Education and with schools to determine the appropriate response to any tips that aren’t about criminal activity.

The BCA stresses that you should always call or text 911 first when reporting ongoing incidents and immediate threats.

The tips can be anonymous.

For more information, or to download the app, visit the DPS website.