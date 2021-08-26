The Wadena VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring the annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay/scholarship contests for students in Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Verndale, and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Home-school students are also invited to enter their age-appropriate contest. Entries must be submitted to school contact persons by Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

The Patriot’s Pen essay contest encourages area 7th and 8th grade students to write a 300-400 word essay discussing the topic “How Can I Be a Good American?” The top national prize is $5,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12. Entrants must prepare and record on an audio CD or a flash drive a 3-5 minute speech on the topic “America—Where Do We Go From Here?” The top national prize is $30,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

Information and entry forms will be available at local schools; interested persons may also call Ruth Clark at (218) 631-1035.