Through the long stretch of this pandemic, long-term care workers are caring for and protecting elderly community members—people who they have close relationships with and support through every interaction they can.

“It just became part of everyday life,” Darcy Brady, director of nursing, said of COVID-19. “And we just deal with it, we try to make them (residents) happy any other way we can.”

She said the care for residents extends to extra shifts, staying late or coming in early, going to appointments with residents and doing all they can for residents. Family members and visitors have been limited with no indoor visits allowed for months and outdoor visits through the spring and summer. The waiting for fall and visitor guidance is “daunting,” as Minnesota regional director of rehabilitation for Eden Senior Care Krista Mitchell said. She works in the Twin Cities and once a week in Wadena. She said it’s hardest to explain to residents with memory impairments about why their family can’t visit.

“We see them more than their own families do, day in and day out. And that’s not any fault of their family members, it’s just they haven’t been able to be here as much,” Brady said. “A lot of them are afraid, they’re afraid to bring it to the residents, they’re afraid to get it from the nursing home. There’s a lot of fear out there right now surrounding COVID.”

With their masks and goggles donned, the staff pull up their strength, smile and work together to keep people well. Renae Kircher, who has worked in housekeeping for two years, said they “do everything together, it’s a team effort.” She said she wouldn’t want to work anywhere else during the pandemic, including with healthcare workers protected early on.

“We really had to spread a lot of morale in a hard circumstance,” Kircher said.

The challenges meant getting used to the lockdowns, learning ways to bring happiness to residents and suiting up with items like masks and goggles. And when they wonder ‘how did we do it,’ Kircher describes her fellow staff members as amazing. The staff has always been great, as Brady said, and the pandemic has highlighted those who are there for the residents and those who are there for a higher wage. Brady has worked at Fair Oaks for two years and previously worked as the director of nursing in Battle Lake.

CNA and trained medication aide Tonya Matthews said “I love my job here. I love all the people I take care of.” These are the people she knows after working at Fair Oaks for 21 years, and she knows that staff have to be careful.

“I try my hardest to not bring anything here because I don’t want that like I don’t want to have COVID here again ever, it was a pain,” Matthews said. Eleven residents had COVID-19 cases since January 2020, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Aug. 8, 2021.

To thank the Fair Oaks staff members, a small parade of community members and local emergency responders circled the front drive on Wednesday. As they breathed in the cool air, staff also talked about all the things they could be doing when there was a delayed start. The parade was to help encourage staff members about why they started in healthcare: to support the community, as Mitchell said as organizer of the parade.

When having the time to process all that’s happened throughout the pandemic, Mitchell described the waves hitting as “traumatic” with grieving the losses and moving forward as hard for many in the community. While working with patients and residents, the loss of the person to COVID-19 was sudden, especially as staff knew residents for years, as Mitchell shared. And staff members kept showing up in the pain and isolation-factors in caregiver fatigue that Mitchell said are real. As another layer of protection, she changes clothes in her garage and showers before hugging her kids.

With concerts and volunteers coming to read the newspaper stopped, the staff try to find ways to have happy activities with residents. The outside world comes in through small treats like craft supplies from Hometown Crafts or a sandwich from Subway. Therapy sessions are now one on one, as Mitchell said, instead of in a full gym where patients have fun together. The staff, too, need extra morale boosts and time for self-care with aspects like food, making fun videos and having pretend reindeer hunts.

“It takes a lot to keep our (administration) heads in the game so that they (staff) keep their heads in the game, when you’re just exhausted and you’ve worked way too many hours,” Brady said.

“I feel like health care’s so serious you need to find joy in some of the little things,” Mitchell said. “You got to laugh,” Brady added. “They (residents) need to see our smiles too, they need to hear us laughing even though they can’t see our smiles anymore.”

Staffing has been another impact, though not as bad as other long-term care facilities, as Brady said. The schedule comes out with times unfilled and there is a fear of what would happen if the times remain that way. Fair Oaks does not work with a staffing agency and hopes not to as they continue getting more nurses and certified nursing assistants. Brady said the workloads don’t stop but are added onto the current staff.

“The constant staffing struggles that just weighs on you,” Brady said. She also wonders about the requirements of the federal vaccine mandate for facilities with residents on Medicare or Medicaid and when the mask mandate might change, and the swirl of how all of this impacts staff and residents. About 88% of residents and 49% of healthcare personnel at Fair Oaks have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the CDC.

With long days, lots of care and less visitors, Fair Oaks staff members have taken on the challenges.

“Keeping residents safe was our No. 1 priority so we just had to do what we had to,” Kircher said.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Fair Oaks, whether reading, going for walks, playing an instrument, crafts, listening to music, you can call 218-632-1305. There is a required self-screening process before entering the building and masks are required.