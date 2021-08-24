The Ottertail Lions along with dozens of other Lions Clubs in the area are doing their part to keep plastic out of local landfills. With every 500 pounds collected over six months, the club is sent a plastic bench made with recycled plastic.

Lions Club International has long been a proponent of clubs doing projects to help the environment. Collecting plastic is just one of the ways that lions can help the environment along with planting trees and ditch clean-up.

"The Earth sustains human life," the Lions Club International website states, "That’s why Lions Club International is dedicated to helping Lions take on projects that will create a sustainable and healthy future for generations to come. From recycling programs to ensuring all areas have access to clean water, we’re working hard to keep the earth in its best condition.”

There are recycling bins at Carr's Supermarket and Hilltop Lumber in Ottertail as well as the Vergas Country Store. An additional bin will be added at Central Market in Perham.

If you are interested in donating plastic bags or need more information, please contact Linda Albrecht-Norby of the Ottertail Lions at 218-298-4743.