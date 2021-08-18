The Wadena Police Department is requesting assistance from city residents in identifying two suspicious males going door to door.
The department has been receiving complaints from citizens in town of two males who are using intimidation techniques to sell installation of various equipment, such as ADT alarm systems, Dish Network, smoke detectors or anything else they ask about.
If you are able to safely take a picture of the individual(s) or vehicle and vehicle plate information, please call the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 to speak with an officer.
The following are reminders from the Better Business Bureau on door-to-door scams:
Your best defense is not to answer the door in the first place, but that may be unrealistic or impossible. Therefore, following these tips will greatly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a door-to-door scam.
- Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.
- Tell your neighbors and friends about any unusual experiences you have had or observed. This could help them avoid becoming victims.
- If you live alone, never share this information with an unsolicited visitor.
- Never give cash to door-to-door people who are offering a service, and be cautious of people that demand immediate and up-front payment.
- If you need services or repairs done on your property or in your home, make a point of scheduling these appointments to avoid uncertainty over who is and is not legitimate.
- Even if you schedule a service always ask for identification and contractor’s license number and information.
- If it’s an uninvited service or sales call, never open your door or respond to these unsolicited offers and keep your doors locked, even while you are home.
- If you’re unsure, you can have unexpected service people wait outside while you contact their company or employer at their main phone number. Be sure to look up the company’s contact information in the phone book or online. Do not use the number provided by the individual, as it may be part of the fraud scheme.
- Ask the person to leave their information. This will give you plenty of time to verify their credentials and the validity of the visit.