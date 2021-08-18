The Wadena Police Department is requesting assistance from city residents in identifying two suspicious males going door to door.

The department has been receiving complaints from citizens in town of two males who are using intimidation techniques to sell installation of various equipment, such as ADT alarm systems, Dish Network, smoke detectors or anything else they ask about.

If you are able to safely take a picture of the individual(s) or vehicle and vehicle plate information, please call the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 to speak with an officer.

The following are reminders from the Better Business Bureau on door-to-door scams:

Your best defense is not to answer the door in the first place, but that may be unrealistic or impossible. Therefore, following these tips will greatly reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a door-to-door scam.