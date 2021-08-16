Kitchigami Regional Libraries are switching to a new lending system.

Please make note of the following dates as the Wadena City Library service will experience some interruptions:

Aug. 18-26: All holds will be suspended and no new holds may be placed by patrons or staff.

All holds will be suspended and no new holds may be placed by patrons or staff. Aug. 19-30: No interlibrary loan (MNLink) requests may be placed by patrons or staff.

No interlibrary loan (MNLink) requests may be placed by patrons or staff. Aug. 23-25: All patrons must have their library card to use the system as they'll be operating offline.

The new system will be up and running by the end of August.

The library staff is excited about this change and how it will help better serve the community.