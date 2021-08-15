The Wadena Police Department asks that residents be on high alert for scammers who are calling and convincing elderly residents that their loved ones are in trouble and are in need of money.

The police recommend not answering the phone if you do not recognize the number. If it’s someone you know they will leave a message and you can call them back.

These tips can help protect you from a scam:

Do not give money to anyone if they come to your house.

Do not wire money or send gift cards and codes to anyone.

Do not send cash through the mail.

Call a trusted friend or family member if you are concerned about your loved one.

You can also call the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 to assist with recognizing a scam.