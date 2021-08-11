While facing the heartbreaking loss of Michael and Paula Black and their home, community members are fundraising for their children, Emma, Wyatt and Chloe Black.

The fundraiser will support the children for clothing, school supplies and other items needed.

Their family home in rural Wadena was destroyed in a fire on Aug. 1. Both parents along with Wyatt were inside the home at the time of the fire. The life-saving measures for Michael and Paula were unsuccessful and both passed away. Wyatt experienced minor burns.

"This is such a tragedy and the kids need all our love and support they can get right now," said friend Nicole Jugovich in a message on the GoFundMe page.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

If you’d like to support the family, you can donate online or call the Wadena Mid-Central National Bank at 218-631-1414 to give to a benefit savings account for the children.