The Glamour Salon had a special set of hair stylists on Friday: girls from ages 6 to 14 years old. They helped one another learn messy buns, braids and the basics of hair care.

With a mostly young group, the girls entered with nervous smiles and shared their hopes for the day like being able to do hair and eat pizza. A few even raised their hand about being a cosmetologist one day, and stylist Cortnie Cottrell said more might find their interest by the end of the day.

By taking care of their hair, the girls are also helping their parents, as owner Brittney Ewert shared. Her overall tip: clean hair for the day, whether it’s showering at night or in the morning.

While working with different hair styles and lengths, all five Glamour stylists helped with the day. Ewert said she enjoys watching the kids learn and gain self-confidence. She also hosted the camp at her previous location for a few years.