There were 81 members of the graduating class of 1951 and there are 40 surviving classmates, according to a submission from Daniel Savaloja, son of 1951 class member Beverly Wohlert Savaloja. Their class motto was “The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.”

The eight classmates attending the reunion met at the Hub 71 in Sebeka to visit and reminisce. The classmates enjoyed a meal together and shared memories, photos and stories. Those visiting included Beverly Savaloja, of Wadena; Maxine Peterson Erickson, Wadena,; Ina Fiskum Kaler – St. Cloud, Minn. Jerome Welch, Gilbert, Minn.; Anthony Kuefler, Brooklyn, Minn.; Russell Hoffman, Moorhead, Minn.; LeRoy Vorgert, Detroit Lakes.; and John Tigges, Detroit Lakes.

Going strong, the Class of 1951 plans to participate in the upcoming Wadena All School Reunion. The WDC All-School Reunion is scheduled for June 10-12, 2022, to coincide with June Jubilee.

The group is extra thankful to the staff at Hub 71 for their excellent food, service and patience.