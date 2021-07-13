The people of northwest and west-central Minnesota helped to raise $33,965.13 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign.

The campaign is in its eighth year, and included customers and 27 participating suppliers to help fight hunger and feed hope, according to a North Country Food Bank news release.

“Our neighbors are facing difficult times, and one in 10 are struggling to find their next meal. North Country Food Bank is incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, suppliers, customers and members who helped to support the 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign,” said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank.

Each Walmart and Sam’s Club was matched with at least one local Feeding America member food bank. Shoppers made monetary donations at checkout or purchased participating items in stores or online to benefit their local food bank, according to the news release. For every participating product purchased, the participating supplier made a donation to North Country Food Bank.

Nationwide, more than $26.5 million was raised. Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation, most of which supported food banks in communities with the highest rates of food insecurity and racial and access disparities.

For more information on how to get involved in the fight against hunger, visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org.