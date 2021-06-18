Tri-County Health Care car seat technicians have found that approximately half of installations are incorrect. As a result, Tri-County has partnered with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections to host a free car seat clinic in New York Mills on Thursday, June 24 from 3-7 p.m. at the Sculpture Park Barn at the intersection of Hwy 10 and 67.

Certified car seat technicians will provide parents or guardians with the information needed to ensure your child’s car seat is safe, the right size and installed correctly according to a Tri-County news release. In addition to the inspection, you will have the opportunity to ask the technicians questions.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged to use the 20-minute inspection efficiently.

Call 218-631-7538 or email denise.peltier@tchc.org to schedule your inspection today. Learn more at TCHC.org/events.