On the morning of Wednesday, June 16, the Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a gas leak in Wadena Township.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a contractor was digging out an area of the backyard to install a septic system when his mini excavator cut through a small natural gas line. Fire personnel were able to crimp the cut line until Minnesota Energy Resources arrived on scene, according a fire department news release.

Wadena Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call 811 before you dig, and if you smell natural gas call 911.

Newsletter signup for email alerts