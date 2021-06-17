On the morning of Wednesday, June 16, the Wadena Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a gas leak in Wadena Township.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a contractor was digging out an area of the backyard to install a septic system when his mini excavator cut through a small natural gas line. Fire personnel were able to crimp the cut line until Minnesota Energy Resources arrived on scene, according a fire department news release.

Wadena Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call 811 before you dig, and if you smell natural gas call 911.