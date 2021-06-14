Do you need your house painted? Are you unable to do the work on your own due to a disability or age? Do you struggle to afford the cost of painting your home?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, you can fill out an application to be considered in the Staples Paint the Town Initiative. Area volunteers will join together to revitalize homes throughout the Staples community, at no cost to the recipients.

Homeowners must:

Meet income guidelines;

Live in the city of Staples;

Own and reside in the home you are applying to have painted;

Your home must be in adequate condition for painting.

Applications can be found on the city of Staples website, by stopping in at City Hall or reaching out to Melissa at 218-894-2550 or mwyman@ci.staples.mn.us. Applications are due by July 9, 2021. The applications can be mailed to the Staples Economic Development Authority, 122 6th Street NE, Staples, MN 56479.

The process includes the EDA committee reviewing your application, the paint team completing a site visit at your home if selected and scheduling a date to work in late summer or fall 2021.