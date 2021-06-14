The Wadena Madhatters Community Theater is hosting their second Madhatters One Act Play Showcase on Sept. 18. The registration deadline is July 15.

Everybody is invited to be a part of MOAPS' second year. In 2019, four groups competed with a large audience and anticipation was high for 2020, which had to be skipped due to the pandemic.

The Madhatters encourage you to gather a few friends, pick a play, rehearse it to perfection and put it on at the showcase on Sept. 18 at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. If your play receives the most audience votes, your group will win the first prize of $500. There is no registration fee.

"MOAPS is meant to be an exhibition of the entertainment and excitement that comes from the experience of live theater," the Madhatters said in a Facebook post. "It is an opportunity for anyone to express themselves through performance, be it through acting, directing or design elements. By bringing together artists from a variety of communities, we can highlight our rich theatrical traditions."

Here are the guidelines:

Plays may be original or pre-existing.

Plays are limited to 10-30 minutes in length.

Set up and strike of set needs to be as brief as possible – preferably no more than 5 minutes.

Groups and participants of all ages may perform.

For more information, contact the Madhatters.