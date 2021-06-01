For the first time, Kitchigami Regional Libraries in Bemidji, Brainerd, Blackduck, Park Rapids, Pine River, and Wadena will have seven-day Minnesota State Parks vehicle passes free of charge to use at any Minnesota State Park or Recreation Area.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offered the free permits to public libraries around the state in this new program, to which KRLS had to apply and be accepted. Anyone 18 years and older with an active KRLS library account without fines can check out the passes at these select libraries and use them at any of the 75 Minnesota State Parks and Recreation Areas over the course of a week, according to a KRLS news release.

The Minnesota DNR and Kitchigami Regional Library are excited to provide increased opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy the health and social benefits of time spent at state parks. If you’d like further information, visit the KRLS website at www.krls.org or contact your local library.