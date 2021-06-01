Have you ever dreamed of cruising mainstreet in your very own 1993 Ford Mustang convertible?

You could have a blast to the past by supporting the Wadena City Library with a $10 raffle ticket and you could win that "stang" owned by Wadena Mayor George Deiss.

Deiss, who happens to serve on the Friends of the Wadena City Library board through his mayor role, decided to put his convertible up for raffle in an effort to raise much needed funds to remodel an old bank building into the new Wadena Library.

"I've always liked the look of Mustangs throughout the years. It was something I was looking for and I had fun driving it," Deiss said about the car he said is mechanically and cosmetically in great shape.

The car has just under 70,000 miles on it and will be rolling through Wadena during the June Jubilee Grand Parade at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 10. Volunteers will be selling tickets during the parade. A drawing is planned for June 30 at Burlington Northern Park. You need not be present to win.

RELATED: Library fundraising is in final push

It's the second time Deiss has tried to give the car away. The first was a chance to win it for anyone who made a hole-in-one at a Friends of the Wadena Library golf tournament. No one was quite lucky enough that time around. It's possible he might not even be able to give it away this time either.

"My concern is I might get the car back," Deiss said with a laugh. "I've had several people that have bought tickets saying, 'We don't want the car. If we win it, George, you're gonna get the car back.' I don't want the car back!"

But if he does, he plans to sell it at a local car lot and send the proceeds to the library remodel, a project he and his wife Julie have been passionately pursuing for several years.

To get your hands on a ticket find one of the Friends of the Wadena Library volunteers or visit the current Wadena Library. Your chances of getting a ticket just got better as the Wadena City Library has reopened without COVID-19 restrictions as of Tuesday, June 1.

Deiss has been known to enjoy car shopping. He picked this Mustang up about four years ago and is ready to pass it on. He recently bought a BMW convertible to take its place. He's leaned towards convertibles lately, rather than motorcycles, in order to make sure his wife can come along with on those cruises through town and beyond.