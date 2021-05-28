"It brings tears to my eyes. It's been a good day," said Mary Schmit about a yard sale she is hosting for a family in need.

With a heart for those in need, Schmit decided to put her "faith in action" to support her longtime friend who is taking care of her five grandchildren following a tragedy. The family in Rochester includes children ages eight to 16 years old.

The sale is at 3 Emerson Avenue SE until 6 p.m. on May 28. If there are items left, the sale will continue on Saturday, May 29. The sale includes plants, clothes, furniture and even some sweet treats. Schmit said the community has come together in bringing sale donations and buying items.

She hopes the sale will continue to build up community and pass on the meaningful impact of caring for one another.