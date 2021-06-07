Federal regulations state that in order to receive a free lunch in this program, children must take at least three components of the meal. If the student wants to take less than the required amount, the school must charge ala carte prices for those items. It is best to take the required portions. Kitchen staff will assist children if they are unsure of what to take.

Wadena

The meals are available Monday through Friday, starting June 7 and ending Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Wadena-Deer Creek elementary cafeteria. Breakfast is from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The food services website has menus and exact meal dates offered.

For questions, contact Food Service Director Sue Motzko at 218-632-2396.

Sebeka

Meals are available in the Sebeka High School cafeteria Monday to Thursday for June 7-July 29. Lunch is offered from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There will be no meals July 1 or July 5.

From July 6-29, breakfast will be offered from 8-9 a.m. Enter through door one.

For questions, contact nutrition manager Christina Burlingame at 218-837-5101 extension 142.

Staples-Motley

Breakfast and lunch are available at the middle/high school Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in and pick up are offered.

The meals are offered through Aug. 27. There will be no meals July 5-9.

Bertha-Hewitt

Meals are served through Aug. 25 at the school cafeteria Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Enter through door number one, on the west side of the school.

For any questions or additional information, contact Mark Jennissen at 218-924-3250 or mark.jennissen@isd786.org