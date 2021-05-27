Families, friends and community members are encouraged to line the streets to cheer on the class of 2021 graduates on May 28 at 8 p.m.

The parade of graduates will cross Highway 29, then head south on 7th Street to 5th Street. The parade will then turn west on Irving Avenue to 11th Street SW and head south.

Next, the route will head east on Olmstead Avenue to 2nd Street SW and head north. The parade will turn west on Bryant Avenue and proceed to the WDC football field.

Following the parade, friends and families will be invited onto the field to take photos.

How to view the ceremony

Students have eight tickets each for family members at the in-person ceremony. The community is welcome to watch the ceremony online or listen on KWAD 920 AM at 7 p.m.