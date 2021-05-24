United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties hosted its first Shot in the Dark Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Wadena State Bank Friday, May 21, at the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

There was great weather to match the outstanding support of the golfers who participated in the tournament. United Way raised $7,000. This funding will provide Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools 41 Weekend Feeding Backpacks for local children in need during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a United Way news release.

Hunger is an ongoing problem affecting the well-being of our entire community. If you would like to donate to the Wadena-Deer Creek Weekend Feeding Backpack Program, contact United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties at 218-736-5147 or visit their website at UWOTW.org.

United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail & Wadena Counties by mobilizing the caring powers in the communities. United Way improves lives by supporting programs that provide good health, financial stability, and a good education for families and residents in the community.