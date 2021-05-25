The Federal Communications Commission has fund discounts available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for broadband services and equipment like computers and tablets.

The program will continue until the $3.2 billion in federal funding runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the pandemic, according to an FCC news release.

Eligible households will be able to receive a discount of up to $50 per month, or $75 on qualifying Tribal lands, on their broadband bill. Households will also be eligible for a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes a portion of the cost.

Households can qualify through their use of existing assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline or if a child is enrolled in reduced-price school meals programs.

The program is also available to households who are eligible for a broadband provider’s existing relief program, to those who have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year and to low-income households who suffered a large loss in income during the pandemic due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, according to the release.

You can search the broadband providers taking part in the program on the FCC website. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior and existing customers of participating providers.

Customers can sign up by contacting a participating provider, enroll online at getemergencybroadband.org/ or sign up via mail. To get a mail application, call 833-511-0311; the application can then be mailed to Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742.