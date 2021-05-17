Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education will be offering a driver's education class this summer for students who are 15 years old by Dec. 31, 2021.

The class will be held June 7-21 at the high school. A morning or afternoon session will be held from 8 a.m.-11:15 a.m. or noon to 3:15 p.m. The instructor is WDC special education and drivers education coordinator Scott Endres.

Parents are encouraged to attend the parent meeting on Tuesday, June 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Wadena Memorial Auditorium. The parent meeting will give an overview of the class expectations and requirements. Students will also receive 10 hours of behind the wheel credit if parents attend the meeting.

The deadline to register for driver's education is May 19 at 4 p.m. You can drop off registration form and fee to the high school office or mail to: WDC Community Education, Attn: Mr. Endres, 600 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena MN 56482. Payment is required to reserve your spot in the class.

Any questions, contact Endres at 218-632-2404 or sendres@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.

The registration form is on the school website.