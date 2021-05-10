During the week of March 8-15, firefighters spent several hours training on the truck and moving equipment and getting the truck ready for service including adding graphics.

The new truck is a 2021 International MV Rosenbauer Engine with a 1,500 gallons per minute pump and a 1,250 gallon on board tank with a 30-gallon foam cell on board the engine, according to a fire department news release. The truck is also equipped with emergency lighting, a 360 degree LED large floodlight tower on top of the engine that can be raised at scenes, 360 degree cameras mounted on the truck that can be viewed from two LCD camera screens mounted inside the cab and on the pump panel, and automatic pumping capabilities.

The Wadena City Council approved the purchase in August 2019 for $382,846. In addition, an estimated total of $15,000 of necessary equipment was purchased for the truck with $5,000 of that coming from a grant awarded by Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative.

The fire department's truck committee lead by Second Assistant Chief Dale Haman spent several hours over the course of a little over a year planning and coordinating the planning and design of the truck until the date of delivery. Truck planning takes hundreds of hours to plan what specifications are needed to meet the needs of our community and the department for operations, according to the release. The truck committee looked at over a dozen trucks and modeled the design after one the Staples Fire Department had purchased in recent years.

The truck was purchased through Heiman Fire Supply and built at Rosenbauer in Lyons, S.D. The truck took approximately one year to build.

The new truck is assigned to Wadena's North Hall, which replaced a 1988 Ford L8000 General Engine that was moved to the South Hall with replaced a 1986 Ford L8000 Custom Engine that was recently sold to a private party from Missouri.

The new truck is an important addition to the Wadena fire district as well as area mutual aid departments, according to the release.

The fire department recognizes retired Fire Chief Dean Uselman, Fire Chief Cody Yglesias, Second Assistant Chief Dale Haman, City Administrator Janette Bower, the Wadena City Council, Mayor George Deiss, truck committee members and members of the Wadena Fire Department for their dedication and work to completing this project.