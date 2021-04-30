The Lake Region Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Board of Trustees disbursed $19,400 to 14 local organizations and programs across the LREC service area in April.

LREC also volunteered their time by assisting Inspiration Point, one of the recipients, with the installation of their new zip line, according to an LREC news release. LREC erected two utility poles for the camp and assisted in the initial zip line creation process. Crew members were happy to help with the project and are eager to come back and try out the zip line when it’s completed.

LREC awards various recipients funding from their Operation Round Up program every quarter.

Other award recipients from April include:

Camp Joy for upgrading their kitchen to code;

the Henning Fire Department for Henning National Night Out;

Welcome Place for upgrading light fixtures to code;



Frazee Area Community Club for Frazee Crazee Parades;

West Central Initiative for the Vergas Veterans Memorial Park project;

and Quilts of Valor for quilting supplies for quilts awarded to veterans.

Inspiration Point for Zip Line project.

The full recipient list and donation amounts are listed at lrec.coop/oru.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary charitable fundraising program through LREC. The trust fund is overseen by a volunteer, nine-member board of trustees who are selected to serve by LREC’s board of directors, according to the release.

If you have a community project that needs funding, complete the online Operation Round Up request for funding form found on the LREC website and submit it with supporting documentation for consideration. Applications for funding will be accepted until June 15, 2021.

As an LREC member, you can participate in Operation Round Up by donating the extra change on your electric bill when rounding up to the next dollar. To sign up, members can visit the LREC website, log onto your SmartHub account, email billing@lrec.coop or call 800- 552-7658.