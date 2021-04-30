Who's that knocking on your door? It may be a friendly volunteer from the Wadena Library fundraising committee looking to secure funding for the planned renovation of the First National Bank building into Wadena's new library.

Volunteers are working hard through the month of May to secure funding for this project, which, according to committee member Luther Nervig, is a critical part of the community.

Sure, he's heard from some wondering if the library is really that important. His response is that while not everyone goes to the library, the volume of traffic to the current library makes it clear that not only is the current library well used, but a larger one is needed.

The new plans include a larger footprint, providing double the square footage as the current facility. The larger area provides designated space for children, young adults, meeting spaces, and a makerspace for those interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Nervig decided to get involved in the fundraising effort after seeing fundraising lagging since a kickoff back in 2018. Having some experience in raising funds, Nervig decided to put some effort into helping this project move ahead.

Thanks to years of fundraising by the Friends of the Wadena Library group, added help from a fundraising committee and assistance from the Initiative Foundation, which is keeping the funds in an account that's also earning money, the group has managed to raise about $1.3 million.

It's an impressive amount considering an economic downturn brought on by a pandemic, and other major fundraisers such as a new hospital and new Humane Society facility ongoing in the community.

"It's a good investment," according to Wadena Library branch manager Renee Frethem. "I'm not saying the other two (fundraisers) are not, all three are well deserving, all three need to happen and they're only going to make our community better."

Nervig said they are pressing on with a goal of raising $1.6 million and a hope to reach as much as $1.75 million. That would leave about $1 million to pay the estimated $2.7 million cost. The city of Wadena is bonding for $2.3 million in an effort to make sure the funds are secured to complete this project. They are also pressing the Legislature to approve a Local Option Sales Tax that could go towards paying off that bond. That tax option has several big hoops to jump through and is years out before implementation. That's why Nervig is working to get things done now.

"If you sat around waiting for that, you'd never get it done," Nervig said of a possible tax fund. Those involved know waiting would likely involve even higher material and construction costs.

Nervig's requests for funds have been welcomed and so far, all he has approached have agreed to give something.

The giving

Nervig said those giving have been giving in big ways. Most people agree it's a worthwhile project. He is asking them to give in two installments over two years. Recent actions by the city council approving a construction manager have helped with fundraising.

"People want to give to a project that they see is viable," Nervig said. He hopes to see the old First National Bank sign coming down soon and a "new library coming soon" sign to go up. Frethem said that old sign should be one of the first things to go.

You may not see Nervig come to your door, but others are joining him including Julie Deiss, Karen Wallgren, Brad Swenson, Tricia Taggart, Bonnie Ealy and Ross Zieglmeier.

Those looking for more information or how to give can contact branch manager Renee Frethem at 218-631-2476. Giving is payable to the Initiative Foundation but directly supports the Wadena library renovation project. If you are considering a large donation, contact the Initiative Foundation for guidance at info@ifound.org or call 320-632-9255.

Timeline

If Frethem had a nickel for every time she was asked when the move to the new library will take place, she could give a nice donation to the fundraiser. A timeline for this project puts bid opening at the end of May; construction beginning by mid-June and completion coming by January/February 2022.

COVID pushed this project back much like other projects. Frethem has been comforted by words of a construction manager from Contegrity Group, who has told her that obtaining materials for construction have not been a major issue for contractors compared to impact seen at home improvement stores.

Book sale

The Friends of the Wadena Library are hosting their annual book sale 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 4-6. Books and more are available for free-will donations. Bring your own bags.

Another fundraiser put on by the group is a raffle for a chance to win a convertible. Contact the Wadena City Library at 218-631-2476.