Sunny skies. Green grass. It was T-shirts and shorts weather for 9-12th graders that descended upon Wadena during the annual Day of Caring event Wednesday, April 28.

Much of the work involved raking leaves in yards and picking up remains from last year's growth. While the groups passed from yard to yard in a flurry. It was hours of work taken off the shoulders of those less able to handle the laborious chores.

Work started at about 8:30 a.m. and was set to continue into the afternoon.