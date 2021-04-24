Arvig will invest $2.6 million to expand its fiber network in the city of Wadena this spring.

The construction of 31 miles is slated to be completed in 2022. Once completed, affected area businesses and residents will be able to select internet speeds up to 1Gb along with up to 10Gb of download and upload speeds, according to an Arvig news release.

Arvig also plans to upgrade equipment in the area. Leveraging existing infrastructure will provide customers with a better experience, including speeds up to 1Gb.

Affected customers will be contacted regarding the faster service options available to them this spring.