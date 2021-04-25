Under the glittering lights of the gym transformed, Wadena-Deer Creek students posed for their fans of family members and online cheerleaders at the April 24 prom.
Students posed at four spots during the Grand March. With masks removed for the pictures only, students showed off some of their dance moves, handshakes and most of all smiles.
Students, such as Jacob Lepper (left) and Alice Moretti, began a dip of dancing during the Grand March on April 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Students honored Jane Fiemeyer by laying flowers on a special chair. Fiemeyer passed away in 2012 and would have been a junior this year.
Elena Ikola (left) and Corbett Wensmann put on their shades for the Enchanted Evening on April 24, 2021.
Taliah Brown (left) and David Avelsgard pose for a crowd of family members and online viewers at the Grand March on April 24, 2021.
