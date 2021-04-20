Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which occurs each April, is about more than just raising awareness of sexual violence. It is about coming together, educating communities and taking action, according to a Someplace Safe news release.

Education and awareness are some of the best ways to prevent sexual violence, sexual harassment and exploitation. One way in which communities can take an active role in raising awareness and supporting survivors is by participating in the annual Denim Day campaign.

So what is Denim Day? Denim Day was first started after a 1998 ruling by the Italian Supreme Court. In this case, a rape conviction was overturned due to the justices’ belief that since the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her attacker remove them, thereby implying consent, as the release stated.

The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Since then, wearing jeans on Denim Day has become a worldwide symbol against the misconceptions about sexual violence.

You can participate from anywhere by simply wearing jeans. Find more information below:

Wear jeans on April 28: Show off your favorite pair of jeans as a visible symbol of support for survivors of sexual violence on Denim Day.

Show off your favorite pair of jeans as a visible symbol of support for survivors of sexual violence on Denim Day. Spread the word on social media: Post your participation photos on April 28 and use the hashtag #denimday.

Post your participation photos on April 28 and use the hashtag #denimday. Display Denim Day flyers and stickers: Place Denim Day flyers in your office breakroom, hang a flyer on your front door/window or place one on a community bulletin board. Someplace Safe also has Denim Day stickers available to participants to wear on April 28. Contact Someplace Safe at 218-739-3846 ext. 222 or newsletter@someplacesafe.info to request your Denim Day participation packet.

Place Denim Day flyers in your office breakroom, hang a flyer on your front door/window or place one on a community bulletin board. Someplace Safe also has Denim Day stickers available to participants to wear on April 28. Contact Someplace Safe at 218-739-3846 ext. 222 or newsletter@someplacesafe.info to request your Denim Day participation packet. Join the Dollars for Denim Campaign: You may also choose to support Someplace Safe and local survivors of sexual violence by making a monetary contribution on Denim Day. Your contribution provides critical programming and services for local victims and survivors of sexual violence. You can contact Someplace Safe for a Dollars for Denim collection packet. You can mail your donations to Someplace Safe, PO Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538 or give online at www.someplacesafe.info/donate.



No matter how you plan to participate in Denim Day this year, you are doing your part in putting an end to sexual violence in the community.

For more information on Denim Day, please visit: www.someplacesafe.info/denimday.