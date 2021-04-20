Each senior will have a banner on a lamppost downtown. Sponsors are requested to fund the banners for $45 each. This is the second year of the project, and includes photos of the seniors and the school logo.

If you are interested in being a sponsor, the city of Wadena is accepting checks at their office. The checks can be made to the city of Wadena and placed in the dropbox at 222 2nd Street SE, Wadena. You can include a specific senior's name that you would like to sponsor. All sponsors will be listed on a combined banner.