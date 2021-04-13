A benefit for Huxli Collom will be held on April 13 and May 1. Collom, 17 months old, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The April 13 support day will be at Drastic Measures Brewing from 3-10 p.m. where 50% of the entire day’s proceeds will go to the family. The May 1 benefit will be at the Woodtick Lounge in Hewitt from 3-7 p.m. The dinner is a free will donation along with a split-the-pot and silent auction that end at 6 p.m.

Huxli first started getting really sick in mid-March and had a CT scan showing a mass on her brain, as her mom Emily said. She was immediately flown to the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where she has since been receiving treatment.

The tumor was fully removed on March 17, and there is no evidence of spread in her spine or kidneys. The ATRT tumor is rare and aggressive with a low survival rate, as Emily said.

Huxli is “starting on a good foot” including with different therapies, as Emily said.

In the coming weeks, Huxli will have two rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell treatment at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and six weeks of radiation in Rochester.

“She’s still working hard to regain her strength and come back to the little girl we all love,” Emily said in a Caring Bridge journal entry on April 3.

Emily said the community support has given her an increased hope that people can be kind. The family is also thankful for good vibes and prayers.

Emily and Joe have four children, Huxli, Dominic, Peyton and Athena.

If you’d like to support the family:

Stop by the Hewitt benefit anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. on May 1.

Donate on her GoFundMe or Caring Bridge sites.

Pick up some coffee beans in Huxli’s Corner at Owly Bean Roasters. Fifty percent of the profit will go to the Collom family. You can also purchase online.

Join the Cards for a Cause Facebook group to purchase a card through April 30.

The funds raised will help with the Collom’s medical expenses. You can also follow Huxli’s journey on her Caring Bridge webpage.

Colin Arel benefit

The Wadena Elks Lodge is hosting a benefit for Colin Arel on April 23. Arel, six years old, has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The benefit meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables and a dinner roll. The meal is a free will donation. A silent auction will be also held.

Arel’s classmates are determined to fight with their friend and wore wristbands with super hero sound effects for a special pajama day in March. He is a super hero fan.

If you’d like to support the family:

Stop by the April 23 benefit at the Wadena Elks Lodge from 4:30-7 p.m.

Donate on his GoFundMe page.

The funds will support the Arel family’s medical expenses.