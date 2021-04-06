Wadena-Deer Creek High School’s annual “Day of Caring” is slated for Wednesday, April 28, and WDC students are looking for individuals who need their help with outdoor yard projects.

Organized by Wadena-Deer Creek’s National Honor Society (NHS) chapter, Day of Caring is a day set aside for WDC students to give back to their community by volunteering to help elderly, disabled, and others who need assistance with outdoor clean-up projects. Last year’s Day of Caring was canceled due to COVID.

Seniors Taliah Brown, Sara Goetze and Teagan Roberts are the NHS students who are coordinating the Day of Caring project.

“We will rake leaves, clean up flowerbeds, and wash first-floor windows in the communities of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton,” said Sara Goetze.

Student-volunteers in grades 9-12, along with school staff, will work on projects from 9 a.m. to early afternoon on April 28.

If you have an outdoor project you would like assistance with, call the Day of Caring phone number at 218-632-2444 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you need help with.

Those who put in a request can expect the student coordinators to contact them prior to the Day of Caring so they know what needs to be done and the time needed to complete the request. Deadline for calling in requests is noon on April 23.

“There is no charge for this community service, so please give WDC a call. We are ready to lend a helping hand,” said Taliah Brown.

“This is a chance for Wadena-Deer Creek students to give back to the community and make a difference,” added Teagan Roberts.

In case of severe weather, the back-up day for Day of Caring is Wednesday, May 5. WDC teachers Lori and Robby Grendahl serve as NHS co-advisors.

Day of Caring information will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page.