"The families will find great comfort in the pajamas and books since it can be a stressful time for them," said Allison, an advocate for Someplace Safe in Wadena.

This year, the pajama drive was held during I Love to Read month. With every pair of pajamas donated, a book was also donated.

Preschool teacher Sarah Steinkopf said her preschoolers were enthusiastic once again about the pajama drive. She said it's important for children to give to others.

“We talk about how happy these kids will be when they get the pajamas and book. It also helps them learn how blessed they are to have the things they have, as some kids don't even have a pair of pajamas. It's fun to see the excitement when the kids bring in their pajamas for the drive. We are so thankful for the many generous families,” Steinkopf said.

Alicia Johnson, Deb Fitzsimmons, Jan Bernu and Steinkopf's preschool classes as well as Leanne Ries's ECFE program took part in the Scholastic PJ Drive.