Earlier this year, Lakewood Health System was selected as a Springboard for the Arts site to launch an Artists Respond: Combating Social Isolation grant project.

Award recipient and rural artists, Peg Churchwell and Heidi Jeub, selected Lakewood Health System Care Center to create a yard sign display called ‘Wisdom through Windows.’ The signs offer joy and solidarity for residents who have endured months of isolation from family and friends, according to a Lakewood news release.

The artists encouraged care center residents to share their stories and bits of wisdom to help design inspirational yard signs to showcase around the facility. A total of 39 residents responded to the call. Common themes of family, health and prayer connected residents.

“Every resident expressed the importance of family; it matters so much to them,” Churchwell said in the release.

Visitors at the care center will begin after a round of negative COVID-19 tests due to a positive case at the center. For more information about the future visits, go to www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/care-center/family-updates/.

Visitation at Lakewood Pines and Manor is available by making an appointment; call 218-541-0143 during the week and 218-894-4460 for Pines and 218-894-2124 for the Manor on the weekends. More information is available at www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/assisted-living/family-updates/.