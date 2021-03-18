The Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m., March 23, via Zoom video conference. The purpose of the public hearing is to approve the annual plan, goals and objectives and five-year plan.

The annual and five-year plan, goals and objectives includes:

To maintain high occupancy rates by increasing community awareness of housing resources through communication and collaboration with public and private entities, and marketing efforts.

Communicate with tenants, families, and supportive services to enable the Wadena HRA to create relationships to address ideas and concerns to increase independence.

lmprove the quality of our public housing with capital funds in modernizing common areas, units, and creating safe, healthy, and friendly environment.

ldentify housing needs and seek resources to increase supply and demand for affordable housing options.

Following the public hearing, the WHRA Board of Commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m.

If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, contact the Wadena HRA at (218) 631-7723 by 4 p.m., March 23.