In a virtual development summit on March 12, Todd and Wadena county organizations shared benefits that individuals and businesses can utilize.

Here are some highlights of the resources and services available.

Read more information from the presenters online.

“We’ve actually in the past helped position legislation with our government affairs office,” as regional development representative Arik Forsman said. “We try to be (a) full service shop.”

New or existing business customers can receive a five-year discount rate for their electricity, if the business will have 250 kilowatts or more of demand.

There are special electric vehicle charging rates and even rebates for residents adding an EV charger. There are two new local chargers in Long Prairie behind the library/chamber of commerce and one by Hub 71 in Sebeka.

“Many would be surprised what we are able to get money to our (commercial) accounts as they’re growing,” said member services manager Allison Uselman. You might be able to get a rebate on purchases like an electric forklift, motors, and other machines.

There are grants and loans available for non-members and members, including a USDA Rural Economic Development loan for up to 80% of the project cost.

Members can also participate in load management programs like only running a water heater at night, when energy is cheapest.

The team helps individuals and businesses with clean energy projects involving energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric vehicles, as Central CERT coordinator Melissa Birch said.

The Rural Energy for America Program can cover up to 25% of efficiency and renewable energy project costs for farms, small businesses, electric cooperatives and tribal entities with grants and guaranteed loans.

What are some examples of projects?

Wadena County offers a tax abatement program, which was updated in 2019, as executive director Katie Heppner explained. The program:

Includes a rebate for taxes for business, residential and redevelopment improvements

The rebate has to be approved before the start of the project

Applications are due to the county by July 1 each year

Wadena and Todd county businesses (along with nine other counties) can sign up for services with the Small Business Development Center, as TCDC executive director Rick Utech said. The services include:

Help with business plans

Two-three year projections of your business

Marketing plans including social media

“We know how to partner with each other (area organizations) to make sure that we’re trying to connect with each other and get you the access that you need,” said executive director Cheryal Hills.

Public work projects that are municipality owned can receive additional funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Loans are available for individuals’ well water and septic systems.

Watch the full summit on The Economic Alliance website.