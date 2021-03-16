All enrolled veterans served by the St. Cloud VA HCS may schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting option 8.

Veterans may also indicate their interest in getting a vaccine by filling out the vaccine interest form at: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. If you have been vaccinated outside of VA, please contact your PACT or send them a secure message.

Vaccine appointments are available at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, or at VA clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo. Vaccine supplies remain limited, and they continue to provide vaccinations at specific locations and times. Vaccination in conjunction with other medical appointments is, in most cases, not currently available.

The combination of getting vaccinated and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others offer the best protection from COVID-19, according to the Veteran Affairs news release.

To receive a vaccine at the St. Cloud VA you must be a veteran enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits. If you are a veteran that is interested in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled, please apply for VA health care online or call 320-255-6340.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us.