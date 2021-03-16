The Economic Alliance is hosting a new customer service training opportunity for employees of businesses in Wadena County across all industries and sectors.

Communicating for Exceptional Customer Service will be offered on April 19 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Zoom. The cost is $25 per employee. To register, and read more about the program details, visit www.thealliancemn.org.

This is an interpersonal development opportunity that will enhance self-awareness and communication skills to provide better service and develop healthier relationships with customers, according to an Economic Alliance news release. The virtual session will be highly interactive with group and individual experiential activities and opportunities for individuals to put theory into practice.

There are 25 spots available and will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Communicating for Exceptional Customer Service is made possible through a partnership between the Economic Alliance, Wadena Development Authority and Minnesota State Workforce Development Solutions.