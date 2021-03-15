The crazy dancing you’ve likely seen along Hwy 10 is not to sell the attached deer stand, it’s for selling Girl Scout cookies.

Troop leader Michelle Anderson said the troop had to be creative this year with spaces like school wrestling tournaments not possible for sales with limited attendees. Plus, the deer stand keeps the girls warm in between bouts of waving cookie box signs and dancing.

Wadena Troop 46 has 11 members in grades fourth to seventh, and they love contributing to their community. At Christmas time they sang carols at the Meadows and Humphrey Manor and they hope to help at the Humane Society. The troop has a love for animals—even for the dogs in cars passing by on the highway. This year’s cookie sales are going towards their dream of attending a horse camp.

Anderson said it’s “pretty awesome” to see the girls care for the community with ideas like shoveling people’s driveways and hosting a food drive. While COVID-19 has brought a lot of changes, last year the troop fundraised for the Ronald McDonald House in Fargo and shopped and cleaned for families staying there.

In four weeks of selling at the stand, they’ve sold 350 packages of cookies. The troop has sold 2,200 total.

You can get your cookie fix through the end of March at the deer stand by Wadena Machining and Welding, and outside of Super One on March 25 and April 2. To find other cookie sale locations, visit the Girl Scout website and enter your zipcode.