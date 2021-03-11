The family of Helmer Grewe will be celebrating Helmer’s 100th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at the Deer Creek Community Center.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions on the size of the gathering at the Community Center, this celebration will be for only the immediate family. However, they will have a “birthday drive-by” at 3:30 p.m. for Helmer that same day. If you would like to wave and wish Helmer a happy birthday as you drive by the Community Center, you can meet shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Deer Creek School. This will be led by the Deer Creek Fire Department.

To get a card to Helmer, please send them to the following address:

Garry Grewe, 102 Pheasant Run, Perham, MN 56573.