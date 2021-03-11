Wadena County Human Services has partnered with Farmers to Families to bring free food to the Wadena community and surrounding area from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 17. The event can end earlier if all boxes are gone. People are asked to not arrive early.

This food box distribution is open to all. No income requirements. You are asked to remain in your vehicle as this is a drive-thru event.

It takes place in the parking lot of Wadena County Human Services at 124 First Street SE, Wadena. Attendees are asked to enter through the alley off Second Street, across from the Rising Phoenix. Follow signs.

The box includes dairy, produce, and protein. One box per household.

Editor's note: A previous version stated incorrectly that this event was on Monday. The Pioneer Journal regrets the error.