Saturday April 3

Wadena

The Great Easter Egg Hunt starts at 1 p.m. SHARP at the Wadena Softball Recreation Complex at the corner of 2nd St. SW & Olmsted. Over 14,000 eggs put out for three age groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-10.

Verndale

Verndale Lions breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Verndale Community Center. Free will donation. An Easter coloring contest is also part of the event with prizes for different age groups from preschool to sixth grade.

Easter egg hunt takes place at 10 a.m. in the park. If inclement weather, hunt will take place in Verndale Fire Hall. Masks are requested.

Staples

Egg hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Staples Alliance Church.

Egg your Yard

Staples JCI is offering Egg My Yard, a project where they supply pre-filled candy and toy eggs to be placed in your yards for your kids to find! They will be physically placing eggs in yards at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 3 (yo keep it a surprise for your family when they wake up Easter morning!).

New this year, JCI Staples will also offer an option for those wishing to egg their own yards an option to pick up their order as well on Saturday, April 3, in the Great River Regional Library Parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. There is also a “Pay It Forward” option where anyone in the Community can pay for the amount of eggs they would like and have them placed in another person's yard.

Email any questions, concerns or if you are having any trouble with this to jcistaplestreasurer@gmail.com.

Create your own bunny

Kids can pick up supplies to make a bunny at the New York Mills Public Library. You'll also have a hopping good time looking at the Easter and spring book display. Pick up the supplies before Easter.