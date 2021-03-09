As March has hit again it seems rather odd. It’s a year it didn’t seem we’d be marking. It’s a year that has worn on and never seems over. But we’re here in March 2021 with the pandemic safety measures still largely in place and they are expected to remain until more people are vaccinated.

The numbers over this year are humbling and sobering whether we’re talking about people who died or had COVID-19 or people whose businesses sank with the closures. The virus is still unpredictable but health care leaders have learned a lot about the spread of the virus and how to care for patients. Businesses, restaurants, churches and schools have new ways of serving the community with the same purpose. And the creative ways of supporting one another have been inspiring.

This is where we were in March 2020 in the first two weeks of the pandemic:

"People are nervous," said Shelly Salge of Boondocks. The restaurant owner said she and her husband Dale had been weighing the decision to close heavily most of the day over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though there is not a diagnosed case in Wadena County, it’s probably just a matter of time,” Cindy Pederson of Wadena County Public Health said.

“They just they don’t like it, they want school,” parent Kim Guevara said about distance learning.

Tabitha Gedde wondered what the average person could do to help lessen the troubles associated with social isolation. She and her children created cards for seniors.

“Jesus tells the story that reminds us that the neighbor is the one who is in most urgent need. So when we think about the people who are at highest risk, for one reason or another, we want our actions to serve them best of all,” Pastor Nate Loer of Immanuel Lutheran Church said.

Our community went through periods of uncertainty involving mass purchases of toiletries, cleaning supplies and food. The year was largely void of the community gatherings we came to expect. Churches eagerly awaiting the Easter season were kept at home to hear of Christ's death and resurrection by Facebook Live or the like. People stuck at home began remodeling their homes, adding office space. Gardening grew as people sought to avoid reliance on having to go to the store.

Loneliness set in as our at-risk populations avoided contact with many, our seniors were separated and families told to distance. The efforts to "slow the spread" were not easy. But one year later, here we are, seemingly close to beating this virus.

A year ago, we were just starting to hear about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now we talk about the spread of the vaccine, which is available from three companies in our state and has been administered to a majority of our senior population. The state just announced Tuesday, March 9, that the vaccine is moving beyond seniors, health care workers, and other essential workers like K-12 educators and will soon be going into the arms of younger groups. By April, we could all have access.

A year ago, this newspaper's events calendar was filled with cancelation, postponement and rescheduled notices from across the region. Today, while many events remain virtual, they are again happening. Perhaps, if things continue in this direction, we'll be experiencing "normal" once again.