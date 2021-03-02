The New York Mills Public Library started full hours again in February. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anyone who is sick, has tested positive for COVID-19 or under quarantine should not enter the library.

Even though the library is open regular hours, some pandemic guidelines still remain:

Wear a mask (some are available at the library). If you are not able to wear a mask, staff will bring items to you in entry way.

Use hand sanitizer

Practice social distancing

Place all returns in the book drop

The meeting room is available by appointment only

If you would like to be able to do a contactless pick-up of materials, call 218-385-2436. You can make requests for materials on the website at www.nympubliclibrary.org. Digital collections are offered through the Hoopla and Libby apps.

If you need to connect with others virtually, the meeting room is now wired to connect to Zoom, Google Meet, etc. The space is limited and must be scheduled in advance. Call 218-385-2436.

The library also has online services for live, on-demand online tutoring for students in grades four through college through BrainFuse and resources for job seekers, including access to trained career experts who provide one-to-one assistance through JobNow.