Wadena-Deer Creek seniors Kade Woods and Aiden Larson are organizing a community blood drive on March 10 as their senior project for National Honor Society.

The community is welcome to donate to this blood drive from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. WDC's blood drive also welcomes power red donations. Their goal is 43 units.

Donors will be required to complete a few health screening questions and need to wear a mask throughout the donation process.

If you would like to donate, please register online at redcrossblood.org and search by Wadena's zip code, 56482. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

You may also contact Woods and Larson by email to make an appointment or if you have questions at 21kwoods@wdcps.org or 21alarson@wdcps.org.

On the day of the drive, community members are asked to enter the Auxiliary Gym through the northwest doors by the tennis courts along Community Center Drive.

